Chhattisgarh: Magisterial probe ordered into farmer's death during protest against land acquisition

Raipur, Mar 13 (PTI) The Raipur district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 68-year-old farmer two days back during a protest by people affected by land acquisition for the new capital city of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday.

Raipur Collector Saurabh Kumar issued an order in this regard on Saturday and appointed Additional District Magistrate NR Sahu as the investigating officer, he said.

The terms of reference of the probe include under what circumstances the death of farmer Siyaram Patel took place, the official said.

Sahu has been directed to complete the probe and submit a report at the earliest, he said.

Farmers from 27 villages, which fall in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar in Raipur district, have been agitating under the banner of Nayi Rajdhani Pariyojna Prabhavit Kisan Kalyan Samiti, a farmers' body, since January to press for their various demands, including better rehabilitation and compensation.

On Friday, Patel, who hailed from Barauda village of the area, suddenly fainted near the protest site and doctors at a hospital later declared him dead.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

However, the farmers' body has demanded Rs 50 lakh for Patel's family, while the opposition BJP in the state has sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his kin.

A cabinet sub-committee last month accepted six out of eight demands of the protesting farmers, which include allotment of land title for residential land lease deed for an area between 1,200 and 2,500 square feet as per the eligibility, recruitment of 60 per cent employees from the affected villages, allotment of 75 per cent of the commercial shops in various sectors of Nava Raipur to the project-affected families.

However, the farmers' organisation said the government has not accepted all the demands and it has also put up various conditions.

According to farmers, the land acquisition for Nava Raipur began in 2006 when the BJP was in power in the state. PTI COR GK GK

