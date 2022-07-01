Chhattisgarh: Man ends life after killing wife, two minor sons over family dispute

A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two minor sons at his home in Chhattisgarh's Durg district apparently over a family dispute, police said on Friday.

Bhojram Sahu (34) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room on Thursday late evening, while his wife Lalita (25) and children - Pravin (4) and Tikesh (2) - were lying dead on the bed, said Devansh Singh Rathore, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Patan area.

The incident took place in Umarpoti village under Utai police station limits, located around 45 km away from capital Raipur.

When the incident occurred, Bhjoram's mother and his elder brother's wife were at home, while his father and brother were out for some work, he said.

"When they did not come out of the room till late evening, the other family members suspected something fishy and informed their neighbours. The neighbours peeped through the window of the room and found Bhojram hanging from the ceiling, following which they alerted the police," he said.

Police broke open the door and found the bodies of the three others lying on the bed, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the man strangled his wife and elder son using a mobile phone cord and smothered his minor son with a pillow before hanging himself from the ceiling fan over some family dispute," he said.

However, no suicide note was found at the spot and the exact details related the matter will be known once the post-mortem report comes out and also after further investigation, Rathore said.

The man was working as a contractual labourer at a steel plant in Bhilai, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection and the probe is underway. PTI COR TKP NP NP

