Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: French Envoy & Taiwan Ministry Condole Deaths Of 22 Jawans

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain and the Taiwan Foreign Ministry extended condolences for the loss of lives of 22 security personnel in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, after being ambushed by 400 Maoists.

Lenain tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel in #Chhattisgarh. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and to the injured, for whom we wish a speedy recovery. France stands with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms."

Taiwan Foreign Ministry on Monday also condoled the killings of security personnel and prayed for the recovery of the injured. The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "Our deepest condolences on the loss of life and injuries in the Chhatisgarh ambush. Thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims, and heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. Taiwan stands with India and supports its national integrity."

Meanwhile, the wreath-laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives in the Naxal attack at the Sukma-Bijapur border was held at Bijapur on Monday.

Forces ambushed by 400 Maoists

While hunting for Maoist commander Hidma, security forces were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out where the security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. 22 jawans have been martyred in the encounter. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF, and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa, and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

Image : ANI