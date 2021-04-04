Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes To Martyred Soldiers

On Saturday, the country witnessed the unfortunate incident where 22 security personnel were martyred in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cut shorts his poll campaign and will chair a review meeting. While speaking with ANI, Jitendra Singh, BJP's co-in charge for Assam poll said that Amit Shah had cut short his poll campaign in Assam & now returning to Delhi where he will hold a review meeting in view of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. He is returning after addressing one out of three rallies he was supposed to address.

Later while speaking with the media Amit Shah said that he won't be able to meet the people of the Assam because he has to go back to Delhi in view of the Naxal attack.

"Today I came to Assam to campaign for Himanta Biswa Sarma but then due to the Chhattisgarh attack I am cutting my visit short. Search operation for the missing soldiers is underway. I pay my tributes to the martyred jawans, I want to assure their family and country that their sacrifice won't go to waste. We will fight more strongly and aggressively against the Naxalites. The incident is highly unfortunate. I am curtailing my Assam tour and going back to Delhi," said Home Minister Shah. READ | 22 Jawans martyred in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: Sukma-Bijapur authorities' latest update

Political leaders react

Political leaders have reacted to this deadly attack and offered their condolences to the martyred soldiers and their kin.

President Ram Nath Kovind who recently underwent bypass surgery in AIIMS Delhi tweeted about the incident and said it is a matter of deep anguish.

The killing of the security personnel while battling Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh is a matter of deep anguish. My condolences to the bereaved families. The nation shares their pain and will never forget this sacrifice. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 4, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and assured that the sacrifice of martyred soldiers will never be forgotten.

Tributes to our courageous security personnel who were killed in action while fighting against the Left Wing Extremists at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. They fought with utmost courage and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences to their families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 4, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the martyred soldiers' kin and appealed to the state government to take the best care of the injured soldiers.

My condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh.



Decisive action needs to be taken to locate & rescue the missing Jawans.

I appeal to the State Govt to ensure best care for a speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "I salute the martyrdom of the brave soldiers who were martyred while fighting the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The whole country is sad and angry at this incident. The country will always remember the martyrdom of brave soldiers. May God support the families of the martyred soldiers in this hour of grief and the injured get immediate health benefits."

à¤›à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥€à¤¸à¤—à¤¢à¤¼ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¤•à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤¬à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¥€à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤œà¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤



à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¥à¤–à¥€ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤†à¤•à¥à¤°à¥‹à¤¶à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤œà¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤°à¤–à¥‡à¤—à¤¾à¥¤



à¤ˆà¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤– à¤•à¥€ à¤˜à¤¡à¤¼à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¶à¤¹à¥€à¤¦ à¤œà¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¬à¤² à¤¦à¥‡ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤˜à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡à¥¤ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 4, 2021

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "A salute to the immortal soldiers, the saviour of the peace and progress of the country who sacrificed their lives in an encounter with the Naxalites in Sukma. I express my condolences to their families in this difficult time and pray to God for the quick recovery of the injured".

à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤®à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¤•à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¥‡à¤¡à¤¼ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ à¤”à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤—à¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤•, à¤…à¤®à¤° à¤¬à¤²à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤œà¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤

à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤¶à¥à¤•à¤¿à¤² à¤˜à¤¡à¤¼à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤ˆà¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤˜à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¶à¥€à¤˜à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤‚à¥¤ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 4, 2021

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik condemned the Chattisgarh Maoist attack and wished for the injured soldiers speedy recovery.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack by left-wing extremists on our jawans in #Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to the families of the jawans who embraced martyrdom while fighting for the country. Wish speedy recovery to the injured. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 4, 2021

21 security personnel missing

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the seven jawans injured in the Bijapur Naxal encounter on Saturday were now out of danger and rescue teams were searching for the 21 missing security personnel.

7 injured security personnel who were shifted to Raipur are out of danger. 21 personnel are missing & rescue team is searching for them. I received a call from HM Amit Shah. He has sent CRPF DG to the state. I'll return to Chhattisgarh in the evening: Chhattisgarh CM in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/SbPvoj7W5r — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

Home Minister Shah assured CM Baghel that the Central government and the state government will together win this battle and the Centre will provide whatever help the state needs, a statement said.

22 Jawans Martyred in encounter

According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and there was also severe damage inflicted on the Maoists. An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers was held in Raipur. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)