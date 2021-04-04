Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes To Martyred Soldiers

Home Minister Amit Shah has cut short his poll campaign after the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Political leaders paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

On Saturday, the country witnessed the unfortunate incident where 22 security personnel were martyred in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cut shorts his poll campaign and will chair a review meeting. While speaking with ANI, Jitendra Singh, BJP's co-in charge for Assam poll said that Amit Shah had cut short his poll campaign in Assam & now returning to Delhi where he will hold a review meeting in view of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. He is returning after addressing one out of three rallies he was supposed to address.

Later while speaking with the media Amit Shah said that he won't be able to meet the people of the Assam because he has to go back to Delhi in view of the Naxal attack.

"Today I came to Assam to campaign for Himanta Biswa Sarma but then due to the  Chhattisgarh attack I am cutting my visit short. Search operation for the missing soldiers is underway. I pay my tributes to the martyred jawans, I want to assure their family and country that their sacrifice won't go to waste. We will fight more strongly and aggressively against the Naxalites. The incident is highly unfortunate. I am curtailing my Assam tour and going back to Delhi," said Home Minister Shah.

Political leaders react

Political leaders have reacted to this deadly attack and offered their condolences to the martyred soldiers and their kin.

President Ram Nath Kovind who recently underwent bypass surgery in AIIMS Delhi tweeted about the incident and said it is a matter of deep anguish.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and assured that the sacrifice of martyred soldiers will never be forgotten.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the martyred soldiers' kin and appealed to the state government to take the best care of the injured soldiers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "I salute the martyrdom of the brave soldiers who were martyred while fighting the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The whole country is sad and angry at this incident. The country will always remember the martyrdom of brave soldiers. May God support the families of the martyred soldiers in this hour of grief and the injured get immediate health benefits."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "A salute to the immortal soldiers, the saviour of the peace and progress of the country who sacrificed their lives in an encounter with the Naxalites in Sukma. I express my condolences to their families in this difficult time and pray to God for the quick recovery of the injured".

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik condemned the Chattisgarh Maoist attack and wished for the injured soldiers speedy recovery.

21 security personnel missing

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the seven jawans injured in the Bijapur Naxal encounter on Saturday were now out of danger and rescue teams were searching for the 21 missing security personnel.

Home Minister Shah assured CM Baghel that the Central government and the state government will together win this battle and the Centre will provide whatever help the state needs, a statement said.

22 Jawans Martyred in encounter

According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and there was also severe damage inflicted on the Maoists. An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers was held in Raipur. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

