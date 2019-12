Top Maoist leader Ravula Srinivas, alias Ramanna, believed to be the mastermind of the deadly attack on CRPF in 2010 in Dantewada, has died due to heart attack in Chhattisgarh, sources said. Nearly 76 soldiers were killed in the attack. "Initial suspicion was that a section commander by a similar name had died. But a subsequent probe by various agencies has confirmed that it was central committee member Ramanna had died of a cardiac arrest," a CRPF official said.