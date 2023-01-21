Chhattisgarh Min Issues Challenge To Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri; 'If Proven...'

Amid the ongoing controversy over the self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri alias Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma on Saturday challenged Shastri to prove his allegations of religious conversions happening in the state. The minister’s comments came after Dhirendra Shastri’s claimed that a massive number of religious conversions are taking place in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma said, “Someone in Nagpur has also challenged this baba. I challenge him to come with me in the state and if his allegations of conversions get proved, then I’ll leave politics. Otherwise, he has to leave Panditai.”

Dhirendra Shastri controversy

Dhirendra Shastri made the headlines after a Nagpur-based organisation challenged him to display his miraculous power at an event. Shastri grabbed the eyeballs after he allegedly ran away from the challenge. Shastri, who is based in the Chhatarpur region of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh, has been charged with promoting superstition.

"Such people will keep coming. We do not have a closed room. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God," Shastri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Till the time we're alive, we'll make sure of 'Ghar Wapsi' of a maximum number of people and stop religious conversion. We've to focus on unity among Hindus and boycott those who speak against Sanatana Dharma,” he added.

Who is Dhirendra Krishna Shastri?

The 26-year-old Dhirendra Shastri alias Bageshwar Dham 'Baba', who is trending on social media platforms, grabbed the headlines after he claimed that he is working towards making Hindus return to the religion they acquired by birth. The self-styled godman became famous after people noticed his bizarre style of predicting people’s problems.

Shastri writes people's problems on a piece of paper without asking the affected person. Describing the 'miracles' as the grace of the Bageshwar Dham government, Dhirendra Shastri told Republic, “We do not do any face reading. We ask 'Hanuman ji' to solve the problems of the people coming to the Dham and tell them. We are devotees of a simple God. We do not make any claims, we just get a feeling from our God, we work on it.”