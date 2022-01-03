Chhattisgarh Min TS Singh Deo Tests COVID+ Again, Self Isolates Upon Doctor's Instructions

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in March last year. In a tweet, the health minister informed that his health conditions are fine and he is getting treated under home isolation. He further requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

TS Singh Deo's tweet on health update:

"On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my COVID-19 test in Raipur this evening in which I was tested positive for the Coronavirus. Right now I am fine and I am taking treatment by staying in home isolation following the instructions of the doctors," Singh Deo tweeted.

"I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal to people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 condition

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has a caseload of 10,08,756, including 13,601 deaths. On Sunday, the state reported 290 fresh coronavirus infections, a steady climb in the daily tally after the 100-mark was breached last week, taking the caseload to 10,08,756, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,601. The total recovery tally is currently at 9,93,882 after 7 people were discharged from hospitals and 27 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,273 active cases.

"Raipur recorded 90 cases, followed by 52 in Bilaspur, 40 in Korba, 37 in Raigarh and 33 in Durg respectively. No fresh cases were reported in 12 districts. With 15,978 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,49,76,295," the official reports mentioned.

India COVID-19 condition

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday held a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness and vaccination progress with Ministers of State and Union Territories. With Omicron moving forward to replace Delta as the dominant variant, India recorded a 21 per cent rise with 27,553 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The country's Coronavirus tally now stands at 3,48,89,132 with active cases (1,22,801) accounting for 0.35% of the total caseload. The daily positivity rate is currently at 2.55 per cent. The country registered 284 deaths, taking the total fatality to 4.81,770.