Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill police informer; torch vehicles used for road construction in Bijapur

Bijapur, Jan 22 (PTI) Naxals allegedly killed a 45-year-old police informer and torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

The ultras killed a gopniya sainik (secret police informer) on Friday and dumped his body on Gangloor road under the Bijapur police station limits, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pankaj Shukla said.

The police recovered the body of the man identified as Ando Ram, another official said, adding that further probe is underway.

In a separate incident, Naxals torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work at Cherkanti Patelpara village under Bijapur police station limits on Friday, the official said.

The ultras set fire to a truck, a JCB machine and another heavy vehicle, which were being used in the construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)