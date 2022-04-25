Chhattisgarh: Nine held with cannabis worth Rs 4.50 cr

Raipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Nine people have been arrested in three separate incidents and cannabis worth Rs 4.50 crore was allegedly recovered from them, police in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district said on Monday.

In one case, a truck was apprehended at Kariam RTO barrier under Gaurela police station limits on Sunday night and 20.30 quintals of cannabis worth Rs 4 crore were seized, said GPM Superintendent of Police Trilok Bansal.

Two persons, identified as Firoz Khan, a native of Odisha, and Girish Yadav, a resident of GPM district, were arrested, the SP said.

In another case, Pendra police arrested 41-year-old Daulat Kewat, a native of Madhya Pradesh, after his car was stopped nears a bus stand in Kudri village and two quintals of narcotics worth Rs 40 lakh were seized, the SP said.

"In the third case, six people were held with 10 quintals of cannabis in Danikudi area under Marwahi police station limits. They have been identified as Ramkumar Patel (50), Shankar Chouhan (23), Lakhan Kashyap (21), Shiv Kailash (23), Vishal Goyal (23)and Bablu Kumar Sahu (21)," he said.

Three separate Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases have been registered and probe was underway to unravel the peddling network, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM