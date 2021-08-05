Chhattisgarh: One Dead, 11 Others Injured In IED Attack By Maoists In Dantewada

In a horrific incident, one innocent lost his life and 11 others were injured after Naxals blew up a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Thursday. The victims were reportedly travelling in the SUV when the incident took place at around 7.30 am near Ghotiya village which falls under Malewadhi police station limits. The injured ones were shifted to a nearby hospital by Dantewada police who reached the site.

The police informed that the blast occurred around 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

"The incident took place at around 7.30 am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, on an under-construction route that connects Narayanpur to Dantewada," said the district's Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Pallava.

The official further revealed that the rebels might have planned to target security forces, but mistakenly attacked the civilian vehicle. Importantly, police said they have never used a four-wheeler while moving on that route.

“The vehicle, a Bolero, came under the impact of the IED blast, causing injuries to all 12 occupants, including a woman. Of them, two were critically injured, while 10 others received minor injuries,” the official said.

The official said the victims were on their way to neighbouring state Telangana.

"At least 12 persons were injured in an IED blast by Maoists at Ghotiya at around 7.30 am. Dantewada police reached the spot to rescued & shift the injured to the hospital," says Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav#Chhattisgarh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

IED blast incidents in Chattisgarh

Earlier, in March, three jawans were martyred in an IED bus explosion in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Reportedly, about 24 jawans were present on the bus which was the target of the Maoists and were left grievously injured after the incident. Prior to that week, a Maoist was killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) that he was planting on a road to target security forces exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. As per sources, he was engaged in planting explosives near the Bechapal-Hurepal villages of the district. The man who was killed - Sunil Padam - was a Maoist militia commander." Padam, who was active in the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, was reported to be an expert in planting IEDs," an official informed.

In May, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The gunfight had taken place early in the morning near Mustalnaar village under Geedam police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, as informed by the official.

