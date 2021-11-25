Chhattisgarh Out Of Centre's PMAY-G Scheme Over 'poor Performance, Long-pending Dues'

The Centre has withdrawn Chhattisgarh from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for not providing its share due to coronavirus-related expenditure. Taking a dig at the Congress-ruled state, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said the state will lose more than 11,000 crore worth of development work annually. In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development Department of Chhattisgarh government, the Centre stated that it withdrew its annual target of 7,81,999 homes in the rural area for 2021-22.

Amit Malviya says 'State has no money to pay for its minority share in constructing rural homes'.

According to the letter, the state has not shown any satisfactory results in respect of various parameters- registration of new houses, sanctioning of houses to PMAY-G beneficiaries, completion of previously allocated houses, etc. under PMAY-G besides the release of the long-pending dues from the State's share from 2019 till date.

What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin?

The scheme was launched with an aim of fulfilling the 'Housing for All' scheme by 2022. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) is a flagship programme of the central government introduced for providing pucca houses in rural areas with basic amenities. The scheme is meant for people not having a house or living in kuccha houses. As a part of it, financial assistance of up to Rs 2,00,000 will be provided to the below poverty line families for the construction of pucca houses. The homes built under the scheme were earlier limited to the maximum size of 20 square metres. But, now it has been extended to 25 square metres.

PMAY-G: Tripura receives first instalment

On November 14, PM Modi transferred the first instalment of (PMAY-G) -- to the beneficiaries of Tripura. According to the information provided by the Prime Minister's Office, the 1st instalment of more than Rs 700 crore will be directly credited to the bank accounts of more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries on the day. The Prime Minister had also addressed the same through video conferencing and interacted with the beneficiaries along with that transfer the amount. The scheme has enabled a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance for constructing a 'pucca' house.