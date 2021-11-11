Chhattisgarh Police & ITBP Recover Firearms, IED Components After Joint Ops In Rajnandgaon

In a major breakthrough, Security forces recovered firearms, IED components, and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The 38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Chhattisgarh Police carried a joint operation on Thursday morning and seized arms and ammunition.

Eight Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

On November 6, eight Maoists were arrested from a forest near Morpalli village under Chintalnar Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The joint squad of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the CRPF and Sukma Police Station made this arrest in the area.

Sunil Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) addressed the media and informed them that "The security forces began this operation on November 2 by acting on intelligence about the movement of Maoists in the area. Out of those arrested, Kawasi Raju alias Santu is a `battalion' member, and Kalmu Mada, a 'militia company commander', carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on their heads respectively. The other accused also carried rewards of Rs one lakh each on their heads", informed Sukma SP.

An FIR has been registered against all the accused and the forces have recovered 35 detonators, six gelatin rods, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), batteries, wires, and other materials from their possession.

Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

In yet another incident, a Maoist was killed earlier this week when an encounter broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists of the Indrawati area in Chhattisgarh, informed Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav. The body of the Maoist killed in the encounter carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

"Exchange of fire took place between Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists of Indrawati area committee. A male Maoist's body was recovered and identified as Ramsu, a Rs 5 lakh rewardee, of platoon no 16, commander and guard of Mallesh, DVCM. Also, 7.62 mm pistol and a 5 kg IED wires recovered were recovered from the spot," informed Superintendent of Dantewada Police.

