Chhattisgarh police arrest burglar, recover over six kg stolen gold jewellery from his house

Raipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh for his alleged involvement in several incidents of burglary, and recovered from his house more than six kilograms of gold jewellery worth around Rs 3.5 crore, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused, Lokesh Srivas, was arrested on Wednesday, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house of Srivas, a habitual offender, and recovered gold ornaments weighing around 6.4 kg," Inspector General of police (Durg range), O P Pal, said.

"The estimated market value of the seized valuables is around Rs 3.5 crore," he said.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to having committed a theft at a jewellery shop in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Pal said, adding that Srivas was earlier arrested in connection with separate incidents of burglary.

He had committed burglaries in Rajnandgaon and Durg districts of Chhattisgarh in the past, police said. PTI COR NP NP

