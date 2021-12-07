Chhattisgarh police arrest man from West Bengal in 2013`terror funding' case

Raipur, Dec 7 (PTI) A joint team of Chhattisgarh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Raipur Police has arrested a 56-year-old man in a terror funding case registered here in 2013, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Khamtarai police station eight years ago.

"The joint team nabbed absconding accused Raju Khan (56), a native of West Bengal. He was brought here on transit remand,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Tarkeshwar Patel.

Khan was absconding since his name surfaced in the case, he said.

In 2013, the ATS arrested Dheeraj Sao, who ran a roadside eatery in Transport Nagar area here, on the charges of receiving funds from a Pakistani national called Khalid and channelizing them to those linked with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen through his bank account, said Patel.

Raju Khan, Jubair Husain and his wife Ayesha Bano were found to be further recipients of the funds, said the police official.

Recently, a court in Raipur convicted Sao (21), Pappu Mandal, both natives of Bihar; alongwith Jubair Husain (42) and Ayesha Bano (39) of Karnataka for channelizing funds to Indian Mujahideen and sentenced them to ten years' rigorous imprisonment.

Raju Khan, however, absconded, the official said. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

