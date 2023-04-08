Chhattisgarh Police Arrest Two Naxalites In Sukma, Recover Explosives

Two Naxalites were arrested and explosives were allegedly seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.

Muchak Sukhram (28) and Madvi Kosa (30), who carry rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were planning to plant the explosives to target security personnel, he said.

"They were apprehended on Friday on a tip-off from a hill near Kunna village under Kukanar police station limits, some 400 kilometres from Raipur, by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and local police. We had received information of Naxalites making improvised explosive devices in Kukanar," he said.

"Sukhram is active in the local organisation squad and Kosa is a militia commander. A tiffin bomb weighing around 10 kilograms, 12 detonators, 60 kilograms of ammonium nitrate (used in explosives), switches, firecrackers etc were recovered from them," he added.

They have confessed to making IEDs to target security forces engaged in anti-Naxalite operations, the official informed.