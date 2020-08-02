Chhattisgarh: No Ambulance, Pregnant Woman Carried Across River In Makeshift Basket

In a disheartening incident, a pregnant woman from Kadnai village of Chhattisgarh was carried on a makeshift basket through a river, as the ambulance could not reach the village due to lack of proper road connectivity. The woman in labour was later taken to the nearby government hospital. In a video, four men were seen carrying the woman seated in a basket that is strung on a long lathi. The stick was lifted on the shoulders of two men as they cross the heavily flowing river.

Speaking of the incident, the Surguja District Collector Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "It is not a matter of not having good health facilities. There are a few remote villages where people find it difficult to commute during rainy days."

The collector said that the administration is planning to use small cars to minimise the hardship of the people living in villages. While reaching their residences in remote villages would still remain a challenge, the administration is willing to help them as much as possible, he added.

READ | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Count Crosses 9,000-mark With 230 New Cases

READ | Take Lockdown Seriously, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Tells People

Lockdown extended in parts of Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended the lockdown in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg till August 6 to check the deadly infection's spread, an official said. State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in several major cities, a decision has been taken to extend the week-long lockdown enforced in these areas last week, till August 6.

Instructions have been given to district collectors to ensure strict compliance with lockdown rules in coronavirus hotspots and take effective steps to check the spread of the infection, he said. In Chhattisgarh, the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has reported over 9,000 COVID-19 cases so far.

READ | Landslide In Coal Mine In Chhattisgarh, One Worker Trapped

READ | Godhan Nyay Yojana To Fetch Farmers More Earning Than PM Kisan Scheme: Bhupesh Baghel

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: ANI)