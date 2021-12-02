Chhattisgarh records 20 new COVID-19 cases

Raipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case tally rose to 10,06,833 on Wednesday as 20 new infections came to light, a health official said.

No fresh fatality due to the viral infection was reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,924 after six people were discharged from hospitals while 16 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases stood at 316 while death toll remained unchanged at 13,593.

Durg and Bilaspur districts recorded three new cases each while Raipur recorded two cases and Bastar one case. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts.

With 18,252 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,42,88,635.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,833, New cases 20, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,924, Active cases 316, Total tests 1,42,88,635. PTI COR KRK KRK

