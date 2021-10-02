Chhattisgarh records 22 COVID-19 cases, no new death

Raipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,05,379 on Friday with 22 new infections coming to light, a health official said.

No new fatality was reported due to the viral infection in the state so the death toll remained unchanged at 13,566.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,536 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals and 28 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases stood at 277.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded six new cases, while Baloda Bazar and Raipur recorded five and two cases, respectively. No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts including Durg.

With 24,176 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,31,22,994.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,379, New cases 22, Death toll 13,566, Recovered 9,91,536, Active cases 277, New tests 24,176, Total tests 1,31,22,994. PTI COR KRK KRK

