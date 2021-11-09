Chhattisgarh Records 22 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Chhattisgarh reported 22 new coronavirus infections and two deaths on Tuesday, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 10,06,220, while the death toll reached 13,586.

The recovery count increased to 9,92,401 after six people were discharged from hospitals and 19 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 233 active cases.

Raipur district recorded eight new cases, Korba recorded five and Durg district recorded three cases. No fresh case was reported in 20 districts.

With 29,225 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,37,97,302.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,220, New cases 22, Death toll 13,586, Recovered 9,92,401, Active cases 233, Total tests 1,37,97,302.

