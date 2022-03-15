Chhattisgarh records 25 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Raipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 25 new coronavirus cases but no new pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 11,51,844 while death toll remained unchanged at 14,034.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.14 per cent.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,554 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 40 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 256 active cases.

Raigarh district recorded seven cases, followed by Raipur (four), Rajnandgaon (three), Surguja (two) and Durg (one), among other districts.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 15 districts.

With 17,285 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,54,905.

