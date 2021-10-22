Chhattisgarh records 26 COVID-19 cases, no death

Raipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus infection tally reached 10,05,799 on Friday with an addition of 26 cases, while no new death due to the pandemic was recorded during the day, a state health official said.

The death toll thus remained unchanged at 13,572.

The recovery count in the state stood at 9,92,013 after seven people were discharged from hospitals and 11 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 214 active cases.

Korba district reported eight new cases, followed by Durg with five cases, Raigarh with four and Raipur with three cases. Twenty districts did not report a new case.

With 22,076 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,35,02,339.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,799, New cases 26, Death toll 13,572, Recovered 9,92,013, Active cases 214, Total tests 1,35,02,339. PTI COR BNM KRK KRK

