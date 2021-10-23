Chhattisgarh records 28 COVID-19 cases, no death

Raipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,05,827 on Saturday as 28 new infections came to light, a health official said.

No fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection in the state during the day. The death toll remained unchanged at 13,572.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,025 after four people were discharged from hospitals while eight others completed their home isolation during the day.

There are 230 active cases in the state now.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded six new cases, Durg district recorded five and Sukma district recorded four cases. Three districts including Raipur recorded three cases each. No fresh cases were reported in 18 districts.

With 21,012 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,35,23,351.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,827, New cases 28, Death toll 13,572, Recovered 9,92,025, Active cases 230, Total tests 1,35,23,351. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

