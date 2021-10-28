Chhattisgarh records 28 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Raipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection count reached 10,05,926 on Wednesday with addition of 28 cases, while the death toll reached 13,575 with two new fatalities, a health department official said.

The recovery count reached 9,92,088, after five people were discharged from hospitals and seven completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 263 active cases, he said.

Durg district recorded 6 new cases while Bastar recorded 5 cases and four districts including Raipur saw 3 cases each. Also, three districts including Korba reported 1 case each.

No fresh cases were reported in 18 districts whereas seven districts have no active cases now.

With 22,605 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,36,04,595.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,926, New cases 28, Death toll 13,575, Recovered 9,92,088, Active cases 263, today tests 22,605, Total tests 1,36,04,595. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)