Chhattisgarh records 35 coronavirus cases, one death

Raipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 35 new coronavirus infections and one death, a health department official said.

The caseload in the state thus increased to 10,06,020, while the death toll reached 13,576.

The recovery count rose to 9,92,127 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and nine others completed home isolation during the day.

There are 317 active cases in the state now.

Raipur district recorded eight new cases while Korea district recorded four cases.

Durg recorded three cases while six districts including Korba reported two cases each.

No fresh cases were reported in 16 districts of Chhattisgarh.

With 21,003 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,36,71,558.

