Chhattisgarh records 79 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Raipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 79 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 11,50,973, the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,028 as no new death due to the pandemic was recorded.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.77 per cent.

The recovery count stood at 11,35,658 after six people were discharged from hospitals and 183 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,287 active cases.

Raipur recorded 32 cases, followed by Bilaspur at 12, Durg 10, Koriya four, Kondagaon three, Bastar two and Raigarh one, among other districts. No cases were reported in 12 districts.

With 10,304 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,71,16,528.

