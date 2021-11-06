Chhattisgarh records three COVID-19 cases, one death

Raipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh recorded only three new coronavirus infections on Friday and one death, the state health department said.

It took the caseload in the state to 10,06,132 and death toll to 13,584.

With seven persons being discharged from hospitals and 16 completing home isolation during the day, recovery count rose to 9,92,290.

There are 258 active cases in the state now.

Durg, Raigarh and Bastar districts recorded one new case each.

No fresh cases were reported in 25 districts whereas four districts have no active cases.

With 4,828 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,37,26,294.

