Chhattisgarh Remdesivir Black Marketing Racket Busted In New Republic TV Sting; Watch

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, an acute shortage of Remdesivir drug looms across the country. Republic TV team conducted a sting operation in a Chhattisgarh hospital which revealed how the drug is being black marketed by ward boys and doctors in the facility. As a part of its operation, a Republic TV journalist posed as a customer and recorded a ward boy in the hospital who revealed that two doses are required for Remdesivir medication. The ward boy further revealed that each dose of Remdesivir costs around Rs 10,000 in the black market.

In addition, it was also revealed that the ward boy will accept payment in cash following which Rendesivir can be procured. Moreover, as a part of the same sting operation, Republic TV's journalist posed as a customer and also reached out to a doctor selling the drug illegally. It was revealed that doctors have been selling the Remdesivir drug at Rs 16,000 in some places. The doctor further states that two doses of the drug will cost around Rs 32,000. The doctor who was black marketing the drug also stated that it is readily available if a customer is willing to pay immediately. However, there is no clarity on the originality of the Remdesivir stock available with these doctors.

Union Health Minister reacts to black marketing of Remdesivir

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Friday, stated officials were directed to take action against those indulging in the sale of life-saving drug Remdesivir in the black market. Responding to a question raised by Republic regarding 'Operation Remdesivir', Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that he had chaired a meeting with the producers of the life-saving drug and had asked them to ramp up the production as the demand for it has surged over the past week amid a huge spike in the number of COVID cases reported throughout India. Addressing the media after his visit to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi on Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged the public to report incidents of Remdesivir being peddled in the black market and vowed to take stringent action on those indulging in such illegal sale of the drug.

"I assure you that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices", said Union health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

India records 2.17 lakh fresh cases

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.