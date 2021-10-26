Chhattisgarh reports 26 new cases, one death

Raipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,05,898 on Tuesday with addition of 26 infections, a health department official said.

With one patient dying, the death toll reached 13,573, he added.

The recovery count rose to 9,92,076 after three people were discharged from hospitals and seven others completed home isolation.

This left the state with 249 active cases.

The Bastar district recorded seven new cases, Raipur four cases, Bilaspur and Kanker districts reported three and two new cases, respectively.

Six districts including Durg reported one case each. No fresh case was reported in 17 districts.

With 23,662 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state went up to 1,35,81,990.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,898, New cases 26, Death toll 13,573, Recovered 9,92,076, Active cases 249, New tests 23,662, Total tests 1,35,81,990. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

