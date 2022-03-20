Chhattisgarh reports 3 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 144

Raipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,907, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.05 per cent, he added.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,729 after three people were discharged from hospitals and 31 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 144 active cases, he said.

“Raipur, Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon recorded one case each in the state. No new coronavirus case was reported in the remaining 25 districts on Saturday,” the official said.

With 6,385 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,88,666, he added.

