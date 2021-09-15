Chhattisgarh reports 35 coronavirus cases, 1 death; active tally at 371

Raipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,04,937 on Tuesday as 35 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality took the toll to 13,559, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,91,007 after 16 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 23 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 371 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district reported three new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,906, including 3,139 deaths, while Korba recorded six and Bilaspur five new cases, he said.

With 26,444 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in the state went up to 1,27,08,440, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,937, new cases 35, death toll 13,559, recovered 9,91,007, active cases 371, total tests 1,27,08,440. PTI COR RSY RSY

