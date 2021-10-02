Chhattisgarh Reports Eight COVID-19 Cases; No Addition To Tally In 23 Districts

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus infection tally rose to 10,05,387 on Saturday with addition of eight cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,566, a health official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,556 after four people were discharged from hospitals and 16 completed home isolation during the day.

There are 265 active cases in the state.

Raipur, Durg and Raigarh districts recorded two new cases each, while Bastar and Kanker recorded one case each.

No new case was reported in remaining 23 districts of the state.

With 16,682 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,31,39,676.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,387, New cases 8, Death toll 13,566 (no change), Recovered 9,91,556, Active cases 265, Total tests 1,31,39,676.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)