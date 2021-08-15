Chhattisgarh: Schools Reopen In Naxal-dominated Tribal Villages After 16-years Of Struggle

Schools have been reopened in Naxal-dominated areas in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after 16 years of struggle. The district administration informed this. The administration faced obstructions from Naxals during the construction of roads, as per the District Collector. In the process, a large number of security personnel were killed. In an encounter with Naxals in the Tekulagudem and Jonaguda forests, 22 troops were killed and 31 were injured. This incident happened on April 3, 2021.

Ritesh Agarwal, District Collector of Bijapur spoke about the development and said, "Many schools were destroyed by Naxals in last 15-16 years. 116 schools will be opened this year, benefitting over 2,800 children”. He added,” The children from Pedda Jojer, Chinna Jojer and Kamkanar villages of Bijapur block can get an education now." Zakir Khan, Block Education Officer (BEO) also made a statement saying, "The most difficult part is to establish a conversation with the villagers. The government decided to create a network so that students should get the right to education. 900 students are enrolled today in 14 schools in a block". He added, "In 2004, 2005 after the rise of Salwa Judum against Maoists in Bastar, Naxalites targeted school buildings in the interior areas of Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur. During this conflict, more than 300 schools were destroyed in Bijapur. These include Pedda Jojer, Chinna Jojer, Kamkanar villages, where the Maoists targeted schools".

Students provided with education in Hindi along with regional language

Neha, a student stated that previously, the students only knew the Gondi language but can now speak Hindi. Along with the daily attendance of teachers, the school is also making sure that the administration provides the students with books and school uniforms. Every day, teachers have wade through a river to get to the school. Despite the struggles, the teachers had not missed a single class, as informed by the students.

Naxal-dominated Tarrem village receives electricity, health care, school and roads for the first time in 30 years

On Tuesday, August 10, the Naxal-dominated Tarrem village in Bijapur acquired electricity, a primary health centre (PHC), a school, an electrical connection, and roads, among other civic amenities, for the first time in 30 years. As the region became a victim of Naxal warfare after 1980, residents of Tarrem hamlet, located around 500 kilometres from the capital city Raipur, were deprived of basic amenities. Now, primary healthcare, Anganwadi centres, a ration shop and roads are available in the region. Due to the violence by Naxals, many villagers were forced to flee from their homes.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: ANI