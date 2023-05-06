Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Defuse IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Sukma District

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites to target security forces were recovered and defused on Saturday in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, police said.

A joint team comprising jawans of Special Task Force, CoBRA's 206 battalion, and the district police force recovered the two IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, near the Murakraj Konda hills in the Chintagufa police station area this morning, a police officer said.

The explosives were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), he said.

A day earlier, an IED packed in a steel container, was unearthed by police in a forest in Narayanpur district of the state, an official had said.

In the biggest strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, Naxalites on April 26 blew up a vehicle carrying jawans in Dantewada district, leaving ten police personnel and a driver dead. The blast was carried out using an IED.