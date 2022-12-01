Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover Rifles, 5kg IED After Retreating Maoists Open Fire

The Chattisgarh police, in a joint operation with 210 CoBRA commandos, recovered four rifles, one IED, along with a knife, gunpowder, torches, medicines and 12-bore cartridge after an encounter from Bija5pur's Nelankanker area in the state.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the ammunition was recovered after the Maoists opened fire on the Chattisgarh police and CoBRA battalion in an encounter on November 30. While the security forces were able to recover the said materials, the Maoists, taking advantage of the thick foliage were able to retreat.

On Nov 30, in a joint op by 210 CoBRA & Police in Nelakanker, Chhattisgarh, Maoists opened fire on them. The troops retaliated to the fire but Maoists taking advantage of thick foliage retreated hastily. During search, 4 weapons, 1 IED, materials for making IEDs recovered: CRPF pic.twitter.com/xVPPw4dykm — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

The CRPF also revealed that the Chhattisgarh Police, in another collaborative operation with the 206 CoBRA battalion, detected a 5 kg IED near Dantewada's Elmagunda Forward Operating Base during their patrol. The explosive was detected barely 650 km from the operating base, the CRPF said. The officials revealed that the IED which had a pressure mechanism was detonated after the area was cordoned off.

Recurring instances of attack on security forces

Notably, this is the third instance of an attack that was carried out on the security forces in a week. Earlier on November 26, four Maoists, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P revealed that the encounter began at 7:30 am near Pomra village when the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the CRPF were out on an anti-Maoist operation. The IG further said that the security forces recovered a .303 rifle and 315-bore rifle from the spot and launched an extensive search operation of the surrounding area.

The second instance was reported on November 29 when another encounter took place in the state's Sukma district between 4:30 to 5. The encounter began after a group of Maoists opened fire on the security forces following which a CoBRA commando hailing from Kerala's Palakkad district was martyred. The same day, a CRPF constable was injured when a pressure IED exploded near him in the Bijapur district.