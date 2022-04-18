Chhattisgarh sees 1 COVID-19 case, no death; active tally dips below 10

Raipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the state's tally to 11,52,218, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.02 per cent, he added.

The recovery count touched 11,38,175 as four people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with nine active cases, he said.

"Mahasamund district recorded the lone case for the day. As on Monday, 20 districts have no active case," he added.

With 4,133 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,92,573, the official said.

