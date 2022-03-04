Chhattisgarh sees 107 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 888

Raipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 11,51,343 on Friday after 107 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,030, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.49 per cent, he added.

The recovery count stood at 11,36,425 after six people were discharged from hospitals and 218 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 888 active cases, he said.

"Korba recorded 23 cases, followed by Bilaspur 13, Raipur 11, Rajnandgaon six, Durg five, Kanker three, Sukma two and Janjgir-Champa one, among other districts. No case was reported in seven districts. With 21,906 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out in the state so far went up to 1,71,80,706," he added.

A government release said 1,68,69,073 people above the age of 18, or 82 per cent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state.

As on Thursday, 43 per cent of those in the 15-18 age group had received both doses, while precaution doses have been administered to 3, 78,611 health workers, frontline staff and people above 60 years of age, it added.

"The first dose has been administered to 100 per cent of the population above 18 years, and 67 per cent of children in the 15-18 segment. A total of 1,97,57,492 citizens above 18 years and 11,05,719 children in 15 to 18 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. A total of 7, 07,663 children in the 15-18 segment have got both doses," an official said.

He said 3,81,10,895 doses have been administered so far across the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,343, new cases 107, death toll 14,030, recovered 11,36,425, active cases 888, today tests 21,906, total tests 1,71,80,706. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

