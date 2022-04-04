Chhattisgarh sees 12 COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries; active tally now 88

Raipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,170, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent, he added.

The recovery count in rose to 11,38,048 as 15 people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 88 active cases, he said.

“Bilaspur recorded three cases each, followed by two in Korba and one in Raipur, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 20 districts on Monday,” the official said.

With 7,217 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,31,357, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,170, new cases 12, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,048, active cases 88, today tests 7,217, total tests 1,75,31,357. PTI COR BNM BNM

