Chhattisgarh Sees 121 COVID-19 Cases, No Fatality; Active Tally Now 711

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 121 cases of COVID-19 at a positivity rate of 1.61 percent, taking the tally to 11,74,954, a health official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,119, he said.

The recovery count rose by 122 and reached 11,60,124, leaving the state with an active tally of 711, he added.

Raipur district reported 18 new infections, followed by 15 in Surguja and 13 in Durg, the official said.

With 7,520 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,85,32,374, he added.

