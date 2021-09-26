Chhattisgarh Sees 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,05,242 on Sunday with 13 additions, a health official said.

No fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported due to the infection in the state during the day.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,393 after six people were discharged from hospitals while 16 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases and death toll in Chhattisgarh stands at 285 and 13,564, respectively.

“Bilaspur district recorded the highest three new cases. No fresh cases were reported in 21 districts including the Durg district while the Raipur district reported two new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,925, including 3,139 deaths," he said.

With 16,305 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 13,004,355.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,242, new cases 13, death toll 13,564, recovered 9,91,393, active cases 285, today's tests 16,305, total tests 13,004,355.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)