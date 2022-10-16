Chhattisgarh sees 16 COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries, no death

Raipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 16 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.69 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,112, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,139, an official said.

The state was left with 423 active cases after the recovery count rose by 20 and stood at 11,62,550, he said.

With 949 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,86,99,664, he added.

