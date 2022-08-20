Chhattisgarh Sees 167 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 1,513

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 167 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.18% taking the tally to 11,72,157, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,099, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,56,545 after 293 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,513 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 22 cases, followed by 18 in Durg, 14 in Rajnandgaon, nine in Balodabazar and five in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in three districts," the official added.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,83,92,178 after 7,675 samples were examined on Saturday, he informed.

