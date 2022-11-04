Chhattisgarh Sees 19 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 146

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 19 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.63 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,607, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,143, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 29 during the day and reached 11,63,318, leaving the state with 146 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with four cases. No coronavirus case was reported in 18 districts. With 3,007 samples examined during the day, the tally of COVID-19 tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,50,340," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,607, new cases 19, death toll 14,143, recovered 11,63,318, active cases 146, today tests 3,007, total tests 1,87,50,340.