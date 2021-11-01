Chhattisgarh Sees 22 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Now 300

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,06,074 on Monday with the addition of 22 cases, while the death toll increased by one and stood at 13,578, an official said.

The recovery count was 9,92,196 after 14 people were discharged from hospitals and 23 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 300 active cases, he said.

"Dantewada recorded five new cases, while Raipur and Durg saw three cases each, among other districts. No fresh case was reported in 15 districts. With 11,881 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 13,695,308," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,074, New cases 22, Death toll 13,578, Recovered 9,92,196, Active cases 300, Total tests 13,695,308.

