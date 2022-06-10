Chhattisgarh sees 23 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 102

Raipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 23 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,589, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

The 23 cases included nine in Raipur, five in Bilaspur and two in Durg at a positivity rate of 0.76, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 20 districts, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,452 after 10 persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 102, the official said.

With 3,045 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,68,090, he added.

