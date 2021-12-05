Chhattisgarh Sees 25 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fatality

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,967 on Sunday with the addition of 25 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,593 with no fresh COVID-19 fatality reported during the day.

The number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,93,044 after five people were discharged from hospitals while 16 others completed their home isolation on Sunday, leaving the state with 330 active cases.

"Korba recorded six new cases while Janjgir-Champa recorded five cases and Raigarh saw four cases. Raipur and Durg districts reported two cases each. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts," he said.

With 15,100 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,43,74,758.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 10,06,967, new cases 25, death toll 13,593, recovered 9,93,044, active cases 330, today's tests 15,100, total tests 1,43,74,758.

