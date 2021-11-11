Chhattisgarh sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Raipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,245 on Wednesday with the addition of 25 cases while the overall death roll rose to 13,587 with one more person succumbing to the infection, an official said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh reached 9,92,435 after 14 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 223 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district recorded nine new cases while the Durg district added four cases and the Bilaspur district three cases. Also, five districts, including Kanker, reported one case each. No fresh case was reported in 18 districts," he said.

With 20,043 samples being examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 13,817,345, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,245, New cases 25, Death toll 13,587, Recovered 9,92,435, Active cases 223, today tests 20,043, Total tests 13,817,345. PTI COR NSK NSK

