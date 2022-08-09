Chhattisgarh Sees 255 COVID-19 Cases, Two Fatalities

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 255 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 5.96 per cent, taking the tally to 11,69,787, while the death toll rose by two to reach 14,083, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,52,778 after 609 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,926 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 70 cases, followed by 50 in Durg, 16 in Raigarh, 15 in Bilaspur, 13 in Rajnandgaon and 11 in Dhamtari among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in two districts," the official added.

With 4,281 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,83,16,727, he said.

