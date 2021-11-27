Chhattisgarh Sees 27 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 326

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,733 on Saturday as 27 new cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,593, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,92,814 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 11 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 326 active cases, he said.

"Raigarh recorded 10 cases, followed by three in Durg and one in Raipur. No fresh case was reported from 16 districts. With 22,995 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,42,11,110," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,733, New cases 27, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,814, Active cases 326, today tests 22,995, Total tests 1,42,11,110.

