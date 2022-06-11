Chhattisgarh Sees 27 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 123

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 27 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,616, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

The 27 cases included 11 in Raipur, five each in Bilaspur and Durg, among other districts, at a positivity rate of 0.98 per cent, while no new case was reported in 19 districts, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,458 after six people completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 123, the official said.

With 2,746 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,70,836, he added.

