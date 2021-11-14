Chhattisgarh sees 32 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 237

Raipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally stood at 10,06,358 on Sunday with the addition of 32 cases, while the fatality count remained unchanged at 13,588, an official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,533 after seven people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 237 active cases, he informed.

"Raipur recorded six new cases, followed by five in Raigarh and four in Durg. No fresh case was reported from 16 districts. With 16,231 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 13,910,779," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,358, New cases 32, Death toll 13,588, Recovered 9,92,533, Active cases 237, today tests 16,231, Total tests 13,910,779. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

